Growing rejection rates isn't good for the RTI Act & CIC

As the RTI Act completes 17 years of being in the statute books, the legal right, which enabled common people to know about the acts of omission and commission by public functionaries, is facing a plethora of issues ranging from pendency of cases to rejection of applications.

The RTI's journey, wherein it barely junked any pleas in its heyday to the spiraling backlog in the present times, also points to the functioning of the commissions set up under it, namely the Central Information Commission (CIC) and the State Information Commissions (SICs).

What is RTI Act?

The Constitution of India has enshrined the principles of democracy by guaranteeing to its citizens certain Fundamental Rights. Although the Right to Information is not included as a Fundamental Right in the Constitution, it protects the fundamental rights to Freedom of Expression and Speech under Article 19(1)(a) and the Right to Life and Personal Liberty under Article 21.

As per Section 2(j) of the RTI Act, 2005, Right to Information means the right of a citizen to seek any information accessible under this Act, which is held by or under control of any PA and includes the right to inspection of work, documents and records, which include any document, manuscript, and file and any electronic records and take notes, extracts, or certified copies of documents or records, take certified samples of material and obtain information as stored in form of diskettes, floppies, tapes, video cassettes, or any electronic mode or through printouts where such information is stored in a computer or any other device.

What is Central Information Commission?

The Central Information Commission (CIC) is a statutory body, set up under the Right to Information Act in 2005 to act upon complaints from those who have not been able to submit information requests to a central public information officer or state public information officer.