National Emblem on the new Parliament building is unique

The 6.5-meter tall fully hand-crafted National Emblem of India on the roof of the new Parliament building, weighing 16,000 kg, is made of high purity bronze.

There is no other similar depiction of the emblem, from the perspective of material and craftsmanship, anywhere else in India.

Over 100 artisans from various parts of the country tirelessly worked on the design, crafting, and casting of the emblem for over six months to bring out the quality that could be seen in the final installation.

The installation itself was a challenge as it was 32 meters above the upper ground level. Giving wings to the ambition of creating such an expression of the emblem needed dedication, meticulous supervision, and skillful installation -- all depicting various elements of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. When seated on the top of the temple of our democracy - the Parliament building - it truly represents the paradigm of 'for the people, by the people.

The design

The National Emblem is an adaptation from the Sarnath Lion Capital of Asoka which is preserved in the Sarnath Museum. The Lion Capital has four lions mounted back-to-back on a circular abacus. The frieze of the abacus is adorned with sculptures in high relief of an elephant, a galloping horse, a bull, and a lion separated by intervening Dharma Chakras.

The profile of the Lion Capital has been adopted as the National Emblem of India. This finds pride in place and the design is adopted for the emblem above the Parliament building.