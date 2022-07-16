Unmarried woman's pregnancy out of consensual relationship not covered by Medical Termination Rules

The Delhi High Court, while refusing to entertain a plea seeking termination of a 23-week pregnancy, observed that the petitioner, a 25-year-old unmarried woman, whose pregnancy arises out of a consensual relationship, is not covered by any of the clauses under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Rules, 2003.

The woman, a permanent resident of Manipur currently residing in Delhi, stated in her plea that she cannot give birth to the child as she is an unmarried woman and her partner has refused to marry her.

It further stated that giving birth out of wedlock will entail her ostracisation and cause her mental agony. As she is solely a B.A. graduate who is non-working, she will not be able to raise and handle the child, the woman submitted in her petition, stating that she is not mentally prepared to be a mother and continuing with the pregnancy will lead to grave physical and mental injury for her.

If she continues with the pregnancy, it will not be possible for her to get married in the future because of her child and the ensuing social stigma, the plea added.