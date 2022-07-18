Why is DU absent from the National Rankings 2022 lists despite five colleges ranking in the top 10?

(Despite five colleges of Delhi University finding a place in the top 10 in NIRF rankings, the varsity has not been able to make it to the top 10 Universities of the country.

Experts say that delay in appointment of permanent teachers, poor teacher-student ratio, and arbitrary attitude of the few DU colleges are the main factors responsible for it. One of the biggest examples of this is that many colleges of Delhi University have 60-70 percent adhoc and guest teachers instead of permanent faculty.

National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking is based on the parameters of learning and resources, graduation outcomes, research and professional practices, perception and outreach, and inclusivity. On a few of the abovesaid parameters the DU could not improve its performance due to which this year, it slipped a notch compared to last year.

Last year, in the NIRF university ranking DU was at the 12th spot, but now it has slipped to 13. In the overall ranking, DU slipped to 23 from the 19th spot in 2021.

On the varsity's performance, DU said parameters of NIRF ranking will be studied and steps will be taken to improve the areas which are lacking.

On the appointment of permanent teachers, DU said improvements are being done in various aspects, including appointment of permanent teachers but it is a long process. Research and quality are also being focused on, the DU added.

Last year too, in the teacher-student ratio, DU bagged 30 points less than Jawaharlal Nehru University.