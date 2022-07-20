SC stays Karnataka HC judgment allowing trial of man for marital rape

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed a Karnataka High Court judgment, which allowed the trial of a husband for allegedly raping his wife.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising justices Krishna Murari and Justice Hima Kohli, passed an order of ad-interim stay on the high court's judgment and also stayed the sessions court proceedings in connection with the FIR lodged by the wife against her husband.

"Until further orders, there shall be an ad-interim stay of the common impugned judgment and final order dated 23rd March 2022 passed by the High Court of Karnataka and further proceedings about Special C.Ca.. arising out of FIR bearing Crimea... pending before the Additional City and Sessions and Special Court for cases under the POCSO Act, Bangalore."

The wife's counsel sought four weeks to file a counter-affidavit and the husband's counsel opposed this request for adjournment. "Given the above, list the matter after one week," said the top court.

In May, the apex court had issued a notice in the husband's plea against the high court judgment but had then refused to stay the high court's judgment and trial proceedings.