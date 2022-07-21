Sadhu from Rajasthan sets himself on fire over politics

Politics has intensified in Rajasthan after the self-immolation bid by a saint in Bharatpur district.

The sadhu set himself on fire on Wednesday to protest against illegal mining in the Pasopa village of Rajasthan's Bharatpur district.

The BJP accused the Gehlot government of handling the issue "casually".

BJP State President Satish Poonia said, "For the last 551 days, the movement of Sadhu Samaj continued in the Kaman area of Braj regarding illegal mining. However, illegal mining did not stop even after the agitation and government intervention. The result of not finding a solution has come in the form of self-immolation of the monk."

Poonia said, "Vijaydas Ji had to self-immolate himself. This shows the callousness of the Rajasthan government, which allowed mining despite the ban on illegal mining from January 27, 2005."

"This entire area comes under Braj Chaurasi, which is a big center of religious faith. This incident exposes the law and order situation in the state. The government is careless, and this shows its peak. On Wednesday, another sadhu also climbed the tower and he was counseled too," said Poonia.