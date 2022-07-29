Forgery of death, warison & mutation certificates leaves Bengal govt worried

Forgery of death, warison, and mutation certificates to facilitate change of ownership of land or property taking into confidence a section of the employees in municipal corporations, municipalities and panchayats have become rampant in West Bengal.

These are not allegations from the opposition parties. Rather, it is the realization of the government, following which the state land & land reforms department has become active in initiating checks over such malpractices.

On July 18, 2022, the West Bengal land & land reforms and refugee relief & rehabilitation department gave clear instructions to all the district administration asking them to be careful about such forgeries. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is herself in charge of the said department.

In that instruction circular (No-3054- LP/5M- 22/15), the departmental secretary has clearly said that it has recently come to the notice of the department that some of the death, warison, and mutation certificates issued by the panchayats and municipalities are either forged or had been tampered with.