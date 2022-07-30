Govt sets target to operationalize 100 airports by 2024

The Government has set a target to operationalize 100 airports by 2024 subject to the availability of supporting infrastructure such as land, statutory approvals, etc.

Officials said that nearly 68 airports have been operationalized for Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) flights since the inception of the UDAN scheme.

Selected Airline Operators (SAOs) have operationalized 425 UDAN routes involving 68 airports/heliports/water Aerodromes across the country. SAOs have been operating many routes even after the completion of three years exclusivity period under the scheme.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the aviation sector, including domestic RCS flight operations. Suspension of scheduled commercial operations given COVID-19 posed several challenges. Passenger demand came down drastically making the operation of flights unviable.