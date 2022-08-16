Discussion of freebies is encouraged says, ex-RBI governor D. Subba Rao

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor D. Subba Rao has welcomed the current political debate over the issue of providing freebies to the people.

He was speaking on India @75 - Marching Towards $5 Trillion Economy on the occasion of 75 years of Indian Independence held at FTCCI on Monday.

"Good that Prime Minister Narendra Modi triggered a debate on state subsidies. All political parties are at fault for the situation. The states and Union government must realize that, we do not have surplus budgets and while some safety net is surely needed, they must be cautious and selective on what freebies to be given from borrowed monies and the future generations should not be burdened with the unnecessary debt burden," he cautioned.

The former RBI chief opined that India can emerge as a 5 trillion economy only by 2028-29.