Indian govt quietly bans VLC media player

The quiet ban on open source, cross-platform VLC media player websites by the government in India may have been the result of a "China connection" as a hacker group with Beijing links infiltrated VLC Media Player with malware to hack devices.

According to cyber-security researchers at Symantec, the Cicada victims are found in India, the US, Canada, Israel, Hong Kong, and several other countries.

In April, the Cicada group attacked several countries, targeting high-profile victims.

The researchers at Symantec found that China-based attackers used VLC Media Player to install malware on compromised devices.