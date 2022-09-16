Garuda Aerospace maps 7,000 villages in UP with drones under Svamitva Scheme

The Chennai-based Garuda Aerospace, a Drones-as-a-Service (DaaS) startup, has successfully mapped 7,000 villages in Uttar Pradesh under the Svamitva Scheme.



The company had won the tender from the nodal agency, The Survey of India in September 2021.



As per the tender, Garuda Aerospace was authorised to deploy drones for large scale mapping and digitisations of land records in rural areas, thereby empowering land-owners and farmers with accurate digital land certificates and a unique identity that enables them to get a layout of their entire land with precise and all information.



As the winner of the largest order, Garuda Aerospace deployed 15 fixed-wing drones for the purpose of mapping at the speed of 8 to 10 sq kms per hour.



Of the 140,000 villages, Garuda Aerospace has successfully mapped 7,000 villages, the highest number of villages mapped by any drone company within a year.



"We have completed over 7,000 villages in UP in the last one year and hope to deploy drones and target a few more villages in the next couple of months. We introduced a fixed wing drone which looks like an airplane with wings and can cover a significant area within minutes," Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder, CEO, Garuda Aerospace said. (AA/IANS)