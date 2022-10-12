Digital India: Digital payments see record growth in India

India has been extremely keen on adopting a digital payment system fully and has been making giant leaps towards it.

During the last three years, digital payment transactions have registered unprecedented growth in India. Easy and convenient modes of digital payment, such as Bharat Interface for Money-Unified Payments Interface (BHIM-UPI); Immediate Payment Service (IMPS); pre-paid payment instruments (PPIs) and National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) system have registered substantial growth and have transformed digital payment ecosystem by increasing Person-to-Person (P2P) as well as Person-to-Merchant (P2M) payments.

At the same time, pre-existing payment modes such as debit cards, credit cards, National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT), and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) have also grown at a fast pace.

BHIM-UPI has emerged as the preferred payment mode of users. The Government of India also launched the digital payment solution e-RUPI, a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment, which is expected to play a huge role in making Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) more effective in digital transactions in the country. All these facilities together have created a robust ecosystem for a digital finance economy.

Getting whopping over 1.3 billion people under the ambit of digital payment solutions is not an easy task but the Indian government is not leaving any stone unturned to achieve that milestone.

One of the major objectives of Digital India is to achieve "Faceless, Paperless, Cashless" status. The promotion of digital payments has been accorded the highest priority by the Government of India to bring every segment of our country under the formal fold of digital payment services.