Jammu and Kashmir accession anniversary - Pages from the sands of time

It is also about Mohammed Ali Jinnah, a man who tried his level best till the day he died to grab Kashmir by hook or by crook. A man who visited Kashmir for holidays in the late 1920s and then again in 1936 till he finally arrived for what many describe as a hero's welcome in May 1944 in both Jammu and Srinagar. This visit in response to an invitation extended by Muslim Conference leaders saw him spending over two months in Kashmir. A semi-official visit where he was deliberately shunned by the ruler and his Prime Minister. And while ostensibly welcomed by Abdullah at Batwara in 1944, who chose to play hide and seek with him. However, in 1936 it was Abdullah who called on Jinnah.

In one of his speeches, Jinnah appealed to the Muslims of Kashmir saying, "If your objective is one, then your voice will also become one, I am a Muslim and all my sympathies are for the Muslim cause."

It was at Kashif (a house owned by Martab Ali) next to the Nishat that Sheikh met Jinnah. It is believed that after this meeting with Jinnah, Sheikh's hatred intensified for the man. All told Jinnah stayed for 77 days and spent many days in the houseboat Queen Elizabeth near Lal Mandi on the Jhelum. In one of the rare pictures, Sheikh and Jinnah can be seen in the same frame albeit apart on the AMU bash at Amar Singh club.

Jinnah was also invited by Maharaja Hari Singh to Srinagar where he was warmly received but the Royal Family didn't engage with him.

In another interaction, Jinnah appealed to the Muslims of Kashmir that "it is better to live in a hut in Pakistan with a sense of security than to live in a bungalow in India under the shadow of security".

Finally, in his address to the Muslim Conference Session in the compound of the Jama Masjid, he said, "It is my duty as a Muslim to advise you correctly as to which course would be proper and ensure your success."

Jinnah had come to Kashmir to effectively unify the Muslim Conference which owed its allegiance to the Muslim League and Sheikh Abdullah led National Conference, but this did not fructify. In an emotive speech, Jinnah showed why Kashmir was important to him, "God has given you everything, Kashmir which is known as paradise, the gem in the ring as the world is, and an unparalleled country, what such a country does not possess? Oh, Muslims awake and stand up and work hard and bring life to this dead nation." But Jinnah could never ever convince Abdullah who soon after the former left the Valley attacked him in a series of mass contact meetings, saying that Jinnah should leave the people of the state to their fate, he even threatened to 'expose him'.