Hardeep Puri slams western media, says "no moral conflict in India buying Russian oil"

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri has said that India doesn't have any moral conflict on purchasing oil from Russia, which has faced criticism internationally due to its war with Ukraine.



In an interview with CNN in Abu Dhabi, Puri while responding to a question on whether India felt any moral conflict while seeking oil supplies from Russia, replied: "Absolutely none."



"Absolutely none, absolutely none. There is no moral conflict. We don't buy from X or Y. We buy whatever is available. I don't do the buying. The government does not do it. Oil companies do. We owe a moral duty to our consumers," he said.