World Hindi Day 2023: Know history and significance

“Hindi ke bina main gunga hoon” (Without Hindi, I am voiceless) said, father of our nation, Mahatma Gandhi

Vishwa Hindi Divas or World Hindi Day is celebrated every year across the world on January 10 to promote the use of the Hindi language. It is celebrated to mark the first World Hindi Conference that was held in Nagpur on January 10 1975. The committee of the 2005 World Hindi Conference in its meeting decided to commemorate January 10 as World Hindi Day every year. Hence, the first World Hindi Day was celebrated on January 10 in 2006. This was the first time that the Ministry of External Affairs started celebrating the day abroad.

India has two different days to celebrate the Hindi language- World Hindi Day and National Hindi Divas. Both days are celebrated on different days and have different objectives. National Hindi Divas is celebrated in India on September 14, on this day Constituent Assembly adopted Hindi as an official language of India

The objective of World Hindi Day is to spread awareness about the importance of Hindi. Hindi is not just the mother language of India. It is an international language and is the fourth most-spoken language in the world after English, Spanish and Mandarin. It has over 260 million native speakers globally. Apart from India, the language is also spoken in Nepal, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname, Fiji, and Mauritius.

Therefore, World Hindi Day is Celebrate to promote the language around the world and to keep the passion alive for the language.