The last Nizam of Hyderabad passes away in Turkey, final resting place to be Hyderabad

The titular Nizam of Hyderabad and the grandson of last ruler Hyderabad Nizam Osman Ali Khan, Nizam Mir Barkat Ali Khan Siddiqi Mukarram Jah, Asaf Jah VIII, has passed away in Turkey. He was 89.