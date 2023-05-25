Plea in SC seeks direction for new Parliament building's inauguration by President

The plea contended that the Prime Minister is appointed by the President and other ministers are appointed by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister.



The plea submitted that the President is authorised to appoint constitutional functionaries such as governors, judges of both Supreme Court and high court, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, chairman and manager of Union Public Service Commissioner, Chief Election Commissioner, financial commissioner, and other election commissioners.



"That main function of both the Houses is to make laws. Every Bill has to be passed by both the Houses and assented to by the President before it becomes law," it added.



"Article 87 of the constitution provides two instances when the President specially addresses both Houses of Parliament. The President of India addresses both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha at the beginning of the first Session after each general election when the reconstituted lower house meets for the first time. The President also addresses both the houses at the beginning of the first session of each year.