With Changing Trends, getting The Best Out of Digital Media

But, then, in those days, we had single-screen cinemas in smaller towns as well. These were classified as C centres and a new film took almost a year to grace these cinemas. Film prints were costly, thanks to a huge excise duty added to each print, which varied according to a film's length. The prints, which were released in the Metro cities, reached the smaller cinemas after finishing their run at major centres.

Earlier, there used to be two publicity budgets for a film. The one spent by the producer and the other granted to the local distributor. While the producer spent on the all-India media such as the Railways and the radio and to print publicity material, the distributor spent on the local publicity targeted at his circuit audience. It was all well worked out and carried on for a long time.

Radio and railway publicity were the kind that brought awareness to these mofussil towns and villages far from cities. AIR and Doordarshan had begun to realise the potential of film publicity.

So, AIR started a morning 8 a.m. slot when a producer could air a song in three minutes of playtime for Rs 3,000. In all, about eight songs were played.

I used to rile the guys from the company that had a virtual monopoly on this medium, namely, D.S. Mittle & Sons, by noting that they started their day making over Rs 3,500 (@15 per cent commission) even while they shaved and showered! (In those days, Rs 3,500 mattered even for those for whom it does not mean much now!) Doordarshan also created a slot for the promotion of film songs on similar lines.

Filmmakers followed all sorts of promotion routines besides releasing promos and teasers on regular intervals, followed by their release on television and buying space in advertorial supplements of the print media. On the strength of their spending power on these advertorial supplements, some makers also were in a position to plant reviews for their films.

A critic penned the review, but whether a film got five stars or four stars was the domain of the publication's marketing team, and their call used to depend on the space that the filmmaker bought.

What was happening was that, while trying to fool the audience, these exercises of stars and positive reviews were meant primarily to deceive the buyers of satellite, and now OTT, rights. Only the audience was never fooled.

The whole idea of promoting a film changed with the arrival of social media. YouTube was the first to be launched in 2005. The video streaming probably never thought of becoming a medium of film promotions.

For, when a Hollywood studio thought of using it to promote a film, YouTube neither had a rate card nor the idea of how to go about it. Now, if there is one medium that all filmmakers use, it is YouTube.

But, again, the same lack of imagination was in evidence. A promo launch of a film on YouTube was announced through the PR machinery for the benefit of other media as well as on social media. All makers did it as a rote. The joy was in counting the hits on a certain song or a promo was what mattered.