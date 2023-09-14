Abhishek Banerjee’s questioning by ED continue in Bengal

Since last nine hours ED is questioning Trinamool Congress General Secretary and the party Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee at Salt Lake in northern outskirts of Kolkata office in multi-crore cash-for school job case in West Bengal.

Banerjee arrived at the ED office at 11.32 AM for questioning. ED officials so far have maintained on questioning Banerjee.

Earlier, a special officer of ED also arrived in West Bengal to question Banerjee.