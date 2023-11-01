Ram Temple Trust to distribute ‘Akshat rice’ to devotees

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has ordered 100 quintals of rice that will be used for ‘Akshat Puja’ and then distributed among worshippers of Lord Ram across the country.

Along with this, order has also been placed for one quintal each of ground turmeric and desi ghee that will be, as per rituals, used for mixing with the rice which will be needed for the ‘akshat’, meaning worshipped (literally, unbroken), rice.

After colouring and seasoning the rice, it will be placed in kalash (brass pots) before the deity on November 5 and later distributed among devotees across the country through VHP’s organisational network.

Besides, more than two crore leaflets have also been printed in the regional languages of different provinces.

These leaflets will be sent to every home along with ‘akshat’ rice.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Secretary Champat Rai said that the representatives of VHP of all the provinces have been called to Ayodhya on November 5.