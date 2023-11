Delhi hotel room death case: Man strangled woman, then committed suicide

Days after a couple was found dead in Oyo hotel room in east Delhi's Maujpur area, the autopsy report has revealed that the woman was strangled to death while the man committed suicide after killing her, an officer said on Thursday.

The bodies of Sohrab, 28, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut and Ayesha, 27, a resident of Loni were found in the Oyo hotel room on October 27.

“During the post-mortem examination, doctors found that the cause of death of the woman (Ayesha) was ligature strangulation. The cause of death of the man (Sohrab) was suicidal hanging,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

According to police, on October 27, at 8.05 p.m, a call was received regarding two bodies in King’s Stay Oyo Hotel following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"It was found that Sohrab and Ayesha had checked in the Oyo Hotel at 1.02 p.m. and had booked the room for four hours," said the DCP.

When they did not come out, the hotel staff knocked on the door at about 7:45 p.m.