Nipah Virus:- Recent reports of the Nipah virus in India have raised alarms as the country grapples with this deadly pathogen. The latest outbreak has resulted in the death of a teenager in Kerala, prompting heightened vigilance and public health responses.

The Nipah virus outbreak is a critical concern due to its high mortality rate and the lack of a known cure. It highlights the need for robust public health infrastructure and prompt response mechanisms. Newswise/SP