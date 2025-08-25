Two held in Delhi for opening fire at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram home

New Delhi, Aug 25 The two absconding criminals, who fired indiscriminately at the house of controversial YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in Gurugram earlier in August, were arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Monday.

The two criminals, identified as Gaurav and Aditya, were arrested near the Shahbad Dairy in Delhi's Rohini.

Earlier, on August 22, Ishant Gandhi, one of the three criminals who fired at Elvish Yadav's house, was arrested after a police encounter in Faridabad.

The man who has been identified as Ishant Gandhi fired over half a dozen rounds at the Faridabad Crime Branch team with an automatic pistol, forcing the police to fire back at him in retaliation.

Ishant Gandhi was shot in the leg by the cops and subsequently arrested. Later, he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to police, Ishant Gandhi is a resident of Jawahar Colony in Faridabad.