Will kill you like Baba Siddiqui: Mumbai bizman alleges extortion threat from Pakistan

Mumbai, The Mumbai Police have launched a high-level probe after a 48-year-old entrepreneur filed a complaint alleging he received death threats and extortion demands from individuals claiming to be linked to an international crime syndicate operating out of the Gulf region.

The complainant, who runs a pharmaceutical export company with offices in Mumbai and Singapore, stated that the threats stem from a long-standing commercial dispute with a Turkish supplier involving the shipment of raw materials for drug manufacturing.

According to the FIR, the businessman signed a contract in 2018 for importing medical-grade chemicals from Turkey. Payments were routed through a third-party account in the UAE due to banking restrictions at the time.

However, the Turkish supplier later accused the businessman of withholding final payments for three consignments worth approximately USD 1.5 million and initiated arbitration proceedings in Istanbul. The businessman claims he contested the allegations, but an arbitral award was passed in favor of the Turkish company in 2021.