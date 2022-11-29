China Accuses US Navy Of ‘Violating Its Sovereignty’ In South China Sea

The U.S. Navy on Tuesday rejected China’s claim that it had “tracked and dispelled” a U.S. warship from waters near Spratly Islands in the South China Sea that China claims almost in its entirety.

Senior Col. Tian Junli, spokesman of the People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command, said in a press statement that earlier in the day the U.S. Navy’s guided missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville “trespassed into the waters adjacent to China’s Nansha (Spratly) islands and reefs.”

The Southern Theater Command also released a map purportedly showing the location of the U.S. warship near Fiery Cross, an artificial island that China has reclaimed and militarized.

“The Southern Theater Command organized naval and air forces to track and dispel the U.S. ship,” Tian said.

“The actions of the U.S. military have seriously violated China's sovereignty and security, which is another ironclad evidence of its pursuit of navigation hegemony and militarization of the South China Sea,” the Chinese spokesman said, adding that “China has indisputable sovereignty over the islands in the South China Sea and their adjacent waters.”

In a reply to RFA, a U.S. Navy spokesperson dismissed the PLA accusation, calling it “false.”

“USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) conducted this FONOP (Freedom of Navigation Operation) in accordance with international law and then continued on to conduct normal operations in waters where high seas freedoms apply,” the spokesperson’s statement said.

“The United States is defending every nation’s right to fly, sail, and operate wherever international law allows, as USS Chancellorsville did here.”

“Nothing the PRC says otherwise will deter us,” it said, referring to China by its official name - the People’s Republic of China.