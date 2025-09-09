President Murmu, PM Modi and top leaders congratulate Radhakrishnan on being elected VP

New Delhi, Sep 9: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other senior leaders on Tuesday extended their congratulations to C.P. Radhakrishnan following his election as the Vice President of India.

In a message on X, President Murmu said: “Congratulations to Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan on being elected as the Vice President of India! Your decades of rich experience in public life will contribute significantly to the nation’s progress. I extend my best wishes to you for a successful and impactful tenure.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Radhakrishnan as a leader devoted to serving the poor and marginalised.

“Congratulations to Thiru C.P. Radhakrishnan Ji on winning the 2025 Vice Presidential election. His life has always been devoted to serving society. I am confident he will be an outstanding VP, who will strengthen our Constitutional values and enhance Parliamentary discourse,” the PM posted.