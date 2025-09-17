NaMo App launches Seva Parv 2025, honoring PM Modi’s spirit of service

New Delhi, Sept 17: To mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, volunteers on the NaMo App have launched a unique 15-day digital volunteering initiative under Seva Parv 2025. The engagement will run till October, honoring PM Modi’s lifelong commitment to the spirit of seva.

Seva Parv 2025 brings to life a collection of interactive experiences on NaMo App, inviting citizens and karyakartas to join hands in acts of service during the auspicious occasion of PM Modi’s birthday. Inspired by his guiding mantra, “sewa hi sankalp, rashtra pratham hi prerna" (Service is the resolution, nation first is the inspiration), the initiative empowers participants to live these ideals - offering seva, discovering the Prime Minister’s inspiring journey, and sharing heartfelt wishes in creative ways.

Packed with seva-inspired modules, lively quizzes, immersive exhibitions, and more, Seva Parv 2025 on the NaMo App opens the door for every citizen to step into the nation-first spirit that defines the Prime Minister’s legacy.

The NaMo App offers nine interactive activities that allow users to participate through service, learning, and sharing their wishes. They are as follows:

1. The Sabka Saath, Sabki Seva – 15 Acts of Service empowers citizens to contribute to a nationwide seva movement by choosing from 15 predefined activities such as planting a tree under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative, donating blood, or participating in the Swachh Bharat campaign. Each act of service can be uploaded as a selfie picture on the NaMo App, earning the most active users recognition on the Seva Leaderboard and earning users a personalized certificate of recognition.

2. The Virtual Exhibition – Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi, “sewa hi sankalp, rashtra pratham hi prerna - 75 years" (Service is the resolution, nation first is the inspiration) captures defining milestones from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life.

Through interactive and immersive panels, videos, and a unique ‘selfie with PM’ engagement, the ‘Modi Milestones Photobooth’, users can journey from his childhood to his years of leadership, even clicking selfies against inspiring backdrops from PM Modi’s life. This module contains one comprehensive video, a selfie with PM photobooth, and an entire exhibition of his journey available to read and download as bifurcated into different eras.