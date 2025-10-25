Piyush Goyal Questions Western ‘Double Standards’ on Russian Oil at Berlin Trade Forum

On October 24, at the Berlin Global Dialogue, India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal strongly defended India’s independent trade policy and questioned the Western double standards over sanctions on Russian oil.
Goyal’s remarks came during a discussion on global trade partnerships when UK Trade Minister Chris Bryant raised concerns about India’s continued oil imports from Russia. Responding sharply, Goyal said, “Then why single out India?”, calling out the inconsistency in how the West applies sanctions.
He pointed out that countries like Germany and the UK have sought or received exemptions from US sanctions on importing Russian oil, while India faces an extra 25% tariff on its imports. “Despite this, India does not take decisions under pressure. We accept if there is a tariff on us, and we look for solutions by exploring new markets and creating stronger domestic demand,” he said.
The minister emphasised that India’s trade decisions are guided solely by national interest, not by external influence or short-term pressures. “India has never decided its friends based on anything other than national interest,” he added.
Goyal also clarified that India will not rush into trade agreements or accept any deal that limits the country’s policy flexibility. “India will not sign any trade deal in a hurry,” he stated, underlining that negotiations with the US, European Union, and other partners will move forward only when they align with India’s long-term goals.
His comments come at a time when India is facing tariffs of up to 50% on exports to the US, along with international attention on its energy ties with Russia. Goyal argued that the issue is not about short-term profits but about maintaining strategic autonomy and long-term stability in trade relations. He said “In a very short-term context, it's not just about selling steel to America. It’s about ensuring that India’s economy continues to grow independently.”
Goyal’s firm stand at the Berlin forum highlights India’s growing confidence on the global stage, as the country continues to balance its economic interests with international expectations. [Rh/SG/VP]
