Piyush Goyal Questions Western ‘Double Standards’ on Russian Oil at Berlin Trade Forum

Goyal also clarified that India will not rush into trade agreements or accept any deal that limits the country’s policy flexibility. “India will not sign any trade deal in a hurry,” he stated, underlining that negotiations with the US, European Union, and other partners will move forward only when they align with India’s long-term goals.

His comments come at a time when India is facing tariffs of up to 50% on exports to the US, along with international attention on its energy ties with Russia. Goyal argued that the issue is not about short-term profits but about maintaining strategic autonomy and long-term stability in trade relations. He said “In a very short-term context, it's not just about selling steel to America. It’s about ensuring that India’s economy continues to grow independently.”

Goyal’s firm stand at the Berlin forum highlights India’s growing confidence on the global stage, as the country continues to balance its economic interests with international expectations. [Rh/SG/VP]

