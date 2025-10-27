UGC Flags 22 Fake Universities Across India: Delhi Tops the List with 10 Institutions

The UGC clarified that under the UGC Act, 1956 (Section 22), only universities established through a Central, State, or Provincial Act, or institutions deemed universities under Section 3, are authorized to award degrees. Any other entity doing so without statutory approval is deemed illegal and fraudulent. The commission also warned that such institutions mislead students by using the term “university” in violation of the UGC (Promotion of Academic Integrity and Prevention of Plagiarism in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations.

In its statement, the UGC emphasized that the aim of releasing this list is to protect students from academic exploitation. The commission advised aspirants to verify the authenticity of universities through its official website before taking admission. It reiterated that fake universities cannot award degrees, diplomas, or certificates recognized by the Indian government or any statutory authority.

Education analysts suggest that the persistence of fake universities reflects regulatory loopholes and low awareness among students, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. These fraudulent institutions often capitalize on the rising demand for higher education, offering quick degrees at low fees or through distance-learning models without proper accreditation. Additionally, lax enforcement at the state level allows such entities to function under the guise of “trusts” or “societies,” bypassing UGC scrutiny until complaints surface.