Delhi HC quashes FIR after settlement, orders petitioners to organise 'bhandara'

New Delhi, Sep 30: The Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR following a settlement between the two neighbours and directed the petitioners to organise a ‘bhandara’ (community meal) for at least 50 children on two occasions.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Anish Dayal was hearing a plea filed by Brij Ballabh Gaur and his wife seeking quashing of an FIR lodged in 2020 at Jagatpuri police station under Sections 324 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In its order, Justice Dayal noted that the complainant, who was present in person along with her husband, raised no objection to the FIR being quashed. “Respondent no.2, who is also accompanied by her husband, states in court that she has no objection to the quashing of the said FIR against both the petitioners, considering that they were neighbours and the original issues have now been resolved,” the order said.

The petitioners undertook to organise a ‘bhandara’ for poor children in Shiv Mandir at Radheypuri. “Petitioner nos.1 and 2 undertake to organise a Bhandara for poor children of the area in Shiv Mandir at Radheypuri on two occasions, one during the coming Navratra period, and one during the Diwali period for at least 50 children,” noted the Delhi High Court.