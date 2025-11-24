51-Year-Old Indian Man Who Was Visiting His Infant Grandchild Banned from Entering Canada After Harassing Two Teen Canadian Girls

A 51-year-old Indian man who was in Ontario, Canada, to see his new born grandchild has been banned from the country. Authorities arrested Jagjit Singh, who was convicted of harassing two young Canadian girls outside their school premises. Singh was immediately taken into custody for the crime and was sentenced to a brief prison term.

According to multiple reports, Singh was attempting to befriend young girls and was often seen at the smoking area of Sarnia High School in Canada, where he approached students. Jagjit Singh came to Canada in July on a temporary visa valid for six months. A Canadian media report stated that Singh approached young girls between September 8 and September 11, 2025.

Singh was persistent in trying to take photographs with the girls and reportedly continued troubling them until they cooperated. The girls had complained that Singh was attempting to converse with them despite not knowing English. His request for a photograph was granted once in hopes that he would leave afterward.

However, after taking a photograph with the two girls, he allegedly demanded another one. This time he attempted to put his arm around one of the girls. According to reports by the Winnipeg Sun, the girl panicked, stood up, and immediately pushed Singh away.

Jagjit Singh was later arrested on charges of sexual assault and sexual interference on September 16, 2025. Even though Singh received bail a few days after his arrest, he was rearrested on the same day after another similar complaint surfaced. He was granted bail a second time but had to spend the night in custody because there was no interpreter present, as Singh did not speak English.

