Canada Tightens Student-Visas as Mass-Cancellation Bill Looms – What Indian Applicants Should Know

On 4th November, 2025, in a striking move affecting thousands of Indian students, the Canadian government sharply increased rejection rates for study permits and is now considering a law that could allow "mass cancellation" of visas for groups of applicants, including those from India. The dual shift marks a major turning point for Indian aspirants who once viewed Canada as a leading destination for higher education abroad.

Data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) shows that in August 2025, about 74 per cent of study-permit applications from India were rejected—up from roughly 32 per cent in August 2023. At the same time, the number of applications from Indian students plunged from about 20,900 in August 2023 to just 4,515 in August 2025.