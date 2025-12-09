Dabur India vs Wellford Pharma: Who Will Get the Digestive Brand’s Trademark and Pudin Hara’s ‘Thandak Bhari Rahat’?

Dabur argues that Pudin Hara is its distinctive, coined brand name used for over 90 years. The Court, after hearing the plea, reserved the matter for interim orders. Dabur’s petition states that Pudin Hara—introduced in 1930 and supported by a 1979 trademark application—has become exclusively associated with the company in the digestive product segment. Any trademark incorporating the term, the company claims, would mislead consumers and dilute its long-standing brand identity. “This particular mark has been solely associated with the petitioner (Dabur) and the petitioner alone,” Dabur's counsel submitted.

Dabur told the Court that Wellford Pharma’s trademark application was filed in 2022 on a proposed-to-be-used basis and registered in 2023. It also stated that its own trademark search found no evidence of actual use of the impugned mark. The company argued that as the “prior registered owners,” identical marks in the same class would inevitably create confusion, and that preserving the purity of the trademark register is essential.

Dabur further highlighted that a trademark search revealed 29 registrations containing the term “Pudin Hara,” of which 27 belong to Dabur, while one of the remaining two is the disputed mark. The company claimed that Wellford Pharma had “lifted the entirety” of its mark and merely added the word “Wellford,” allegedly to take advantage of Dabur’s decades-old goodwill.