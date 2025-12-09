Dabur India vs Wellford Pharma: Who Will Get the Digestive Brand’s Trademark and Pudin Hara’s ‘Thandak Bhari Rahat’?

Dabur has challenged Wellford Pharma’s trademark “Wellford Pudin Hara”
It argued that Wellford copied Dabur’s 90-year-old Ayurvedic digestive brand.
Dabur seeks cancellation of the rival trademark and an interim stay
Wellford Pharma has named its product “Wellford Pudin Hara,” a name long associated with Dabur. Pudin Hara has been a common household remedy for decades, but the term is now being used as a suffix by another brand. Because of this, Dabur India filed a petition in the Delhi High Court on December 9, 2025, seeking the cancellation of the trademark granted to Wellford Pharma for the term “Wellford Pudin Hara.”
Pudin Hara is a long-standing Ayurvedic digestive remedy from Dabur, known for providing quick relief from indigestion, gas, acidity, and stomach discomfort. Made primarily from Pudina Satva (mint extract), it is widely used across Indian households and is available in liquid form as well as in Pudin Hara Pearls.
Dabur argues that Pudin Hara is its distinctive, coined brand name used for over 90 years. The Court, after hearing the plea, reserved the matter for interim orders. Dabur’s petition states that Pudin Hara—introduced in 1930 and supported by a 1979 trademark application—has become exclusively associated with the company in the digestive product segment. Any trademark incorporating the term, the company claims, would mislead consumers and dilute its long-standing brand identity. “This particular mark has been solely associated with the petitioner (Dabur) and the petitioner alone,” Dabur's counsel submitted.
Dabur told the Court that Wellford Pharma’s trademark application was filed in 2022 on a proposed-to-be-used basis and registered in 2023. It also stated that its own trademark search found no evidence of actual use of the impugned mark. The company argued that as the “prior registered owners,” identical marks in the same class would inevitably create confusion, and that preserving the purity of the trademark register is essential.
Dabur further highlighted that a trademark search revealed 29 registrations containing the term “Pudin Hara,” of which 27 belong to Dabur, while one of the remaining two is the disputed mark. The company claimed that Wellford Pharma had “lifted the entirety” of its mark and merely added the word “Wellford,” allegedly to take advantage of Dabur’s decades-old goodwill.
Dabur also pointed out that Wellford operates within the medicinal products sector, making it unlikely that it was unaware of Dabur’s established mark. Since Pudin Hara is consumed by both adults and children, the company argued that confusion between two medicinal products could not only harm its brand but also “hamper public health.”
Along with the cancellation plea, Dabur has sought an interim stay on the effect of Wellford’s registration, requesting that the company be restrained from transferring the mark to third parties while the case is pending.
The case, Dabur India vs Wellford Pharma, was heard by Justice Tejas Karia. Ashwathh Legal team was representing Dabur.
When was Dabur company founded?
Dabur India Limited was founded in 1884 by Dr. S.K. Burman in India.
Who is the CEO of Dabur?
The Chief Executive Officer of Dabur India Limited since April, 2019 is Mr. Mohit Malhotra
