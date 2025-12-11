India Faces ‘Silent Nutrition Crisis’ as 50% of Protein Comes from Low Quality Cereals

New Delhi, Dec 10: Nearly half of India’s at-home protein intake now comes from cereals such as rice, wheat, suji, and maida, according to a study on Wednesday.

Protein supports the body’s growth, repair, and immune function, and Indians consume an adequate average of 55.6 g of protein per day at home.

However, the study by non-profit policy research think tank the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) showed that cereals supply nearly 50 per cent of this protein despite their low-quality amino acid profile and poor digestibility.

The study also found under-consumption across major food groups, such as vegetables, fruits, and pulses, and overuse in cooking oil, salt, and sugar intake.

“This study spotlights a silent crisis in India's food system: over-reliance on low-quality proteins, excess calories from cereals and oils, and stark under-consumption of diverse, nutrient-rich foods,” said Apoorve Khandelwal, Fellow, CEEW.

“In a week, a person in the poorest decile consumes just 2-3 glasses of milk and fruits equivalent to just 2 bananas, compared to 8-9 glasses and 8-10 bananas for those in the richest decile. These consumption gaps mirror broader inequities in access to balanced diets. At the same time, the country's heavy dependence on a narrow crop base for nutrition and income reduces its climate resilience. Diversification, from fork to farm, must be a national priority,” she added.