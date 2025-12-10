Three Resort Workers Die of Suspected Food Poisoning in MP’s Chhatarpur; Probe Launched

Chhatarpur, Dec 9: In a shocking incident, at least three employees of a resort in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh died due to food poisoning after taking a meal.

Soon after having the meal, they complained of stomachache and uneasiness, sources said.

While five others, who were earlier admitted at Chhatarpur district hospital, have been referred to Gwalior district hospital due to their critical health. The incident occurred at a resort late on Monday night, as per the initial information.

Those killed have been identified as Girja Rajak (35), Roshani Rajak (35), Hardik Soni (25) and Ramshwaroom Kushwaha (47).

See Also: Food poisoning vs stomach flu: Know the difference between