Parliament to Kick off Winter Session Today on a Fiery Note; Opposition Seeks Debates on National Security, Pollution, SIR Electoral Rolls Revisions and the Alleged Deaths of BLOs Due to Overburdening of Work

The last session of the 2025 Parliament, the Winter Session starts from today, December 1, 2025 for 19 days. The government will introduce about 10-13 major bills, upon which discussions will take place and additional bills also might be discussed if time permits. The session is going to be of immense significance amid the ongoing amendments of major bills, such as Central Excise, Corporate Laws and Insurance Laws.

The key bills that are on the agenda include

Atomic Energy Bill, 2025

Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2025

Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Securities Markets Code Bill (SMC), 2025

National Highways (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Central Excise (Amendment) Bill

The Session contains 15 sittings over the 19-day period, concluding on December 19. The Bills introduced will cover important discussions on opening the civil nuclear programme to private participation, felicitating the process of nuclear-energy governance.

The Corporate Laws (Amendment) and Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bills will seek to improve corporate governance and raise the foreign direct investigation (FDI) cap in insurance from 74% to 100%. The National Highways (Amendment) Bill, 2025 will delve into improving National Highways and roads, improvement of toll services, smoothly regulating land acquisition and regulation laws, and expanding the infrastructure.

The Opposition is keen to debate on issues of National Security, which significantly concerns the recent November 10 Delhi Blast that comes after the April 22 Pahalgam attacks along with other significant issues.

Other issues include the pollution crisis that is happening all over India, most specifically in the National Capital Region that has made breathing risky; the ongoing process of Special Intensive Revisions electoral rolls conducted by the Election Commission of India that has sparked immense backlash from opposition parties.

Earlier on Sunday, an all party meeting took place led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha where as many as 50 leaders from 36 political parties were present. Discussions were held on key issues of SIR, SIR of electoral rolls, the national security crisis among many other concerns. The Opposition has made it clear that there will be ruckus and disturbance if their demands are not met.

