Register for GST in India: A Complete Guide to Eligibility, Process, and Documents Required

Furthermore, GST Laws provide specific terms and conditions for receiving 'exempt registration'. For example, Farmers who are involved only in the supply of Agricultural produce are specifically not required to register for GST. Similarly, businesses that supply only exempt services or exempt goods are not required to register for GST, because these transactions do not incur the GST.

Required Documents for GST Registration (Document Checklist)

Prior to applying to obtain a GST registration number, an applicant should ensure that they have all of the required documentation in place in order to facilitate the registration process and assist in the completion of all of the required verification processes related to the application.

A. Common Documents for All Entities (Mandatory)

Certain documents are mandatory for all applicants, irrespective of the type of business. The Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the applicant or business is essential, as GST registration is PAN-based. Aadhaar of the primary authorised signatory is required for e-KYC verification to complete the online registration process.

The application will also require the submission of valid documents for the business address, whether owned, leased, or shared. This will take the form of documents for utilities like water or electricity bills, lease documents, or ownership documents and permission from the owner if the documents have not been submitted. Bank account documents will require a cancelled cheque or a copy of a bank statement for mandatory verification. Finally, a photo needs to be submitted of the businessmen or directors.

B. Entity-Specific Documents (Constitution of Business Proof)

Depending on the formation of the business, it is possible that some different set of documentation might be required. In case of a proprietorship, PAN, Aadhar, and a photograph of the proprietor may suffice. In case of a partnership concern and LLP, it is necessary to provide a copy of the partnership deed/LLP agreement, PAN of the firm, and a list of partners.

In addition to the Certificate of Incorporation, Memorandum of Association, Articles of Association, and resolution/letter of authorization for an authorized signatory to sign, Private and Public Limited Companies also require additional documentation to establish a business identity. Providing accurate documentation at the time of application may help achieve an early approval and thus prevent any delays in relation to GST.

Step-by-Step Online GST Registration Process (Form GST REG-01)

To obtain GST registration, an applicant must complete the online GST registration procedure by completing Form GST REG-01 on the GST platform. The GST registration form will consist of separate steps that allow proper data collection and validation.

A. Generating the Temporary Reference Number (TRN) – Part A

For first-time registration via the GST government site, applicants must first visit the GST government website and select the link labelled "new registration." Applicants will need to provide information about their legal business name, PAN, and contact information (mobile and email address) before receiving an OTP to verify their identity via the mobile and email address provided. Upon successful verification, a Temporary Reference Number will be generated and issued, which must be used for future correspondence regarding the application.

B. Filling the Application Form – Part B

As soon as they have their TRN, they'll log in and complete GST REG-01 Form Part B. During this step, they will provide detailed information regarding their business. This includes the business name, its structure, and the reason for registering for GST. Additionally, they must provide information about each Promoter/Partner/Director, including PANs and Aadhaar/Directors' Identification Numbers if applicable. They must also indicate their Principal place of Business and upload proof of address.

C. E-Verification and Submission

The final step of submitting their application is through electronic verification (preferably via Aadhaar e-KYC). After completing this step of verification, they will submit their application either using their Digital Signature Certificate or Electronic Verification Code, depending on the entity type. After successfully submitting their application, an Application Reference Number (ARN) will be assigned to them, and they can use it to track the status of their GST Registration application.