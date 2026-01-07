Government Says Indian Pharma Sector Sees Major Growth in 2025 with Jan Aushadhi, PLI and PRIP Schemes

New Delhi, Jan 6: The Indian pharma industry in 2025 saw a major leap with the government’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), and schemes like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) and Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma Medtech Sector (PRIP), the government said on Tuesday.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers stated that under the PMBJP, 2,202 Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs) were opened in 2025, taking the total number to 17,610 since launch.

These centres, implemented through the Pharmaceuticals &; Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), provide generic versions of branded medicines at affordable prices.

The PMBJP comprises 2,110 medicines, and 315 medical devices and consumables covering 29 therapeutic groups such as anti-infectives, anti-diabetics, cardiovascular, anti-cancers, gastro-intestinal medicines, etc.

"In 2024-25, the PMBI registered sales of Rs 2,022.47 crore, which led to savings of approximately Rs 8,000 crore to the citizens," the ministry said.