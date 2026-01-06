India’s Pharma Exports Touch $30.47 Billion in FY25, Up 9.4%: PHARMEXCIL

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) India’s pharmaceutical exports reached $30.47 billion in FY 2024–25, registering a 9.4 per cent year-on-year growth, and are on track to surpass last year’s performance in the current financial year, the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (PHARMEXCIL) informed Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal on Monday.

PHARMEXCIL also highlighted India’s position as the third-largest pharmaceutical producer globally by volume and a trusted supplier of affordable, quality-assured medicines to over 150 countries, which reflects the potential for long-term export-led growth.

The leadership of PHARMEXCIL held a series of high-level meetings with senior officials of the Centre to deliberate on strategic priorities, policy alignment, and growth opportunities for strengthening India’s pharmaceutical exports, according to a statement issued by the trade body.