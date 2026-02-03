India–US Trade Deal Enter ‘Exciting New Phase’ as Tariffs on Indian Goods Cut to 18%; Zero-Tariff Access to Us Exports

According to Trump, the trade deal would take effect immediately. He said India would “move forward to reduce their tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the United States, to ZERO.” Trump also said PM Modi is committed to “BUY AMERICAN” at a much higher level. He added that India would purchase “over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of US energy, technology, agricultural, coal, and many other products.” “Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward,” Trump wrote. “Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that GET THINGS DONE.”

Meanwhile, PM Modi also took to X and said, “Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement.” He further added that when two “large economies” and the “world's largest democracies” work together, “it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.”

PM Modi also talked about President Trump’s “leadership” in advocating for global peace, stability, and prosperity. The Prime Minister said, “India fully supports his efforts for peace.” He ended his post with the line, “I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights.”

The commitment is set to span energy, technology, agriculture, and trade reforms, with leaders from both countries projecting the deal as a win for their economies and citizens alike.

With Inputs From IANS.

