Bill Gates Will Not Deliver Keynote Address at 2026 AI Impact Summit, Writes Gates Foundation

Key Points:
Bill Gates will not deliver his keynote address at the 2026 AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, the Gates Foundation confirmed in an official statement.
Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, will speak at the summit and oversees the foundation’s work in two key global regions.
Gates’ withdrawal comes amid recent controversy linked to mentions in the Epstein files, which has fuelled public speculation.
Billionaire businessman Bill Gates will not be delivering his keynote address at the 2026 AI Impact Summit on February 19, 2026. Earlier, there was a wave of speculation and controversy regarding Gates skipping his address at the AI summit, which was later clarified by his philanthropic organisation, the Gates Foundation.
The organisation had previously stated on February 17, 2026, that the Microsoft co-founder would be delivering his keynote address in New Delhi.
However, in a recent development, the foundation took to its official X handle to announce that Bill Gates will not be delivering his keynote address at the summit. The foundation released a statement clarifying that, “After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit’s key priorities, Mr. Gates will not be delivering his keynote address.”
The statement further detailed who would be representing the Gates Foundation in New Delhi. “The Gates Foundation will be represented by Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, who will speak later today at the Summit,” the statement read.
According to the official website of the Gates Foundation, Ankur Vora manages the organisation’s work primarily in India and Africa, which are vital parts of the foundation’s global mission to promote a “healthy and productive life” for people around the world.
Vora also assists in strategy development and advises the chair and CEO on significant decisions, including resource allocation and major trade-offs across the portfolio.
Bill Gates backing out of attending the AI summit at the last moment has fuelled speculation that his decision may be linked to the businessman’s recent brush with controversy. Gates’ mention in the infamous Epstein files, along with several headlines highlighting his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has been seen as a PR nightmare in recent times.
In previous batches of the Epstein files released by the Department of Justice (DOJ), a photograph of Gates with a young woman whose face was redacted went viral.
What followed were reports about his personal ties and activities with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, which allegedly contributed to his separation from his ex-wife, Melinda French Gates.
Following the controversies, Bill Gates pulling out of the AI summit at the last moment has further intensified backlash over his past association with Epstein. Gates’ organisation further wrote in its statement, “The Gates Foundation remains fully committed to advancing our shared health and development goals.”
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 aims to shape collaborative strategies to harness the transformative potential of artificial intelligence while fostering innovation, responsible governance, and cross-border partnerships. The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is the fourth edition in the series, following previous meetings held in the United Kingdom in 2023, South Korea in 2024, and France in 2025.
