“Your Six Can Be My Nine”: Professor Neha Singh Clarifies After Internet Calls Galgotias University ‘Golmaal University’

Galgotias University faced backlash at the 2026 AI Impact Summit after a robotic dog displayed at its stall was identified as a Chinese-made product.
According to reports, organisers directed the university to vacate its stall, and the lights at their exhibit were turned off after the controversy.
Assistant professor Neha Singh clarified that the robotic dog was introduced for student learning and inspiration.
India’s attempt to take the spotlight at the prestigious 2026 AI Impact Summit in New Delhi took an unexpected turn amid controversy. Greater Noida–based Galgotias University’s presentation at the AI summit sparked an online frenzy after the university was accused of displaying a Chinese robotic dog as its own innovation. The internet soon spiralled into debate, and further investigation revealed that the robotic dog was actually a Chinese creation.
In a recent development, the private university has been directed to vacate its stall from the AI summit expo, according to government sources quoted by The Hindu. The move comes after the university was caught claiming that a Chinese robotic dog had been built by them. According to reports, the lights at Galgotias University’s stall were allegedly turned off after organisers asked them to vacate the space.
Following immense online backlash and criticism, Galgotias University took to its official X handle to issue a clarification. The university explained the reasoning behind the submission of the Chinese robotic dog at the New Delhi AI Summit.
“From the United States to China, from Singapore to every global hub of innovation, we have consistently brought cutting-edge technology to our campus. Why? Because exposure creates vision, and vision creates creators,” wrote Galgotias University.
They further addressed the online controversy surrounding the Chinese robotic dog and stated, “The recently acquired robotic dog from Unitree is one such step in the journey. It is not merely a machine on display—it is a classroom in motion.” The private university elaborated that the intention behind presenting the Chinese robotic dog was to emphasise that their students are experimenting with it and testing its limits.
They also acknowledged that the robotic dog was not their innovation and maintained that the university never claimed it as their own.
However, the university’s statement directly contradicted the ownership claim made in another viral video from the summit that sparked the controversy.
At the centre of the storm is Neha Singh, an assistant professor at Galgotias University.
In the now-viral video, Professor Singh was seen introducing the robotic dog named “Orion.” She claimed that the four-legged robot was “developed” by the university’s Centre of Excellence. She further praised the university’s efforts to invest more than ₹350 crore in artificial intelligence.
The 40-second-long video went viral on X, drawing widespread backlash after eagle-eyed netizens claimed that Galgotias University’s supposed invention was actually created by a Chinese company, Unitree. The robotic dog is commercially available at a retail price of around ₹2–3 lakh.
Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi reacted to the AI summit debacle by calling it a “disorganised PR spectacle.” “Instead of leveraging India’s talent and data, the AI summit is a disorganised PR spectacle — Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased,” wrote Rahul Gandhi.
Following massive online backlash and the university being asked to vacate the summit, assistant professor Neha Singh responded to media questions and issued a clarification regarding the controversy. When a reporter asked Singh about allegedly misleading people by claiming that the robotic dog was the university’s property, she urged the media not to use the word “mislead” and requested that such terms be used responsibly. She clarified, “The controversy happened because things may not have been expressed clearly.”
Neha added, “Your six can be my nine. I could not express what I intended to express at the time.” She also stated that she is not a faculty member of AI but belongs to the School of Management as a faculty member of communication.
“Also, the intent may not have been properly understood. One important point regarding the robotic dog is that we cannot claim to have manufactured it. I have told everyone that we introduced it to our students to inspire them to create something better on their own,” said Singh. She further dismissed questions regarding the university being asked to leave following the controversy.
Several users on X took a dig at the private university and its faculty by posting AI-generated images depicting Galgotias University in a futuristic hologram theme. One user criticised Neha Singh, writing, “She perfectly symbolises New India. Perfectly.” Meanwhile, another user called Galgotias University a “Golmaal university.”
