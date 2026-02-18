“Your Six Can Be My Nine”: Professor Neha Singh Clarifies After Internet Calls Galgotias University ‘Golmaal University’

Following immense online backlash and criticism, Galgotias University took to its official X handle to issue a clarification. The university explained the reasoning behind the submission of the Chinese robotic dog at the New Delhi AI Summit.

“From the United States to China, from Singapore to every global hub of innovation, we have consistently brought cutting-edge technology to our campus. Why? Because exposure creates vision, and vision creates creators,” wrote Galgotias University.

They further addressed the online controversy surrounding the Chinese robotic dog and stated, “The recently acquired robotic dog from Unitree is one such step in the journey. It is not merely a machine on display—it is a classroom in motion.” The private university elaborated that the intention behind presenting the Chinese robotic dog was to emphasise that their students are experimenting with it and testing its limits.

They also acknowledged that the robotic dog was not their innovation and maintained that the university never claimed it as their own.

However, the university’s statement directly contradicted the ownership claim made in another viral video from the summit that sparked the controversy.

At the centre of the storm is Neha Singh, an assistant professor at Galgotias University.

In the now-viral video, Professor Singh was seen introducing the robotic dog named “Orion.” She claimed that the four-legged robot was “developed” by the university’s Centre of Excellence. She further praised the university’s efforts to invest more than ₹350 crore in artificial intelligence.

The 40-second-long video went viral on X, drawing widespread backlash after eagle-eyed netizens claimed that Galgotias University’s supposed invention was actually created by a Chinese company, Unitree. The robotic dog is commercially available at a retail price of around ₹2–3 lakh.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi reacted to the AI summit debacle by calling it a “disorganised PR spectacle.” “Instead of leveraging India’s talent and data, the AI summit is a disorganised PR spectacle — Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased,” wrote Rahul Gandhi.

Following massive online backlash and the university being asked to vacate the summit, assistant professor Neha Singh responded to media questions and issued a clarification regarding the controversy. When a reporter asked Singh about allegedly misleading people by claiming that the robotic dog was the university’s property, she urged the media not to use the word “mislead” and requested that such terms be used responsibly. She clarified, “The controversy happened because things may not have been expressed clearly.”

Neha added, “Your six can be my nine. I could not express what I intended to express at the time.” She also stated that she is not a faculty member of AI but belongs to the School of Management as a faculty member of communication.

“Also, the intent may not have been properly understood. One important point regarding the robotic dog is that we cannot claim to have manufactured it. I have told everyone that we introduced it to our students to inspire them to create something better on their own,” said Singh. She further dismissed questions regarding the university being asked to leave following the controversy.

Several users on X took a dig at the private university and its faculty by posting AI-generated images depicting Galgotias University in a futuristic hologram theme. One user criticised Neha Singh, writing, “She perfectly symbolises New India. Perfectly.” Meanwhile, another user called Galgotias University a “Golmaal university.”

