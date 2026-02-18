Bill Gates Attendance at India AI Impact Summit 2026 Sparks Confusion, Gates Foundation Confirms Keynote Address

Government sources initially indicated that Gates’ participation was under review following fresh scrutiny related to recently released documents connected to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. The uncertainty deepened when Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is overseeing the summit, declined to give a clear answer to reporters. He described attendance as a “personal choice” and avoided commenting specifically on Gates.

Adding to the confusion, NDTV reported that Gates’ name had briefly disappeared from the official list of keynote speakers on the summit website. However, on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, the Gates Foundation issued an official statement confirming that Bill Gates would attend the India AI Impact Summit and deliver his keynote address as scheduled. The statement praised India’s leadership in artificial intelligence, stating that “AI has become central to India’s vision of Viksit Bharat.”

The foundation clarified that Gates’ name had not been formally removed and dismissed reports suggesting otherwise. It also confirmed that Gates had arrived in India on Monday, February 16, 2026. He began his visit in Vijayawada, where he met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and other state officials.