Youth Congress Workers Detained After Protest Disrupts India AI Impact Summit in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 20: Members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a dramatic protest inside Bharat Mandapam on Friday during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government over alleged "unemployment, inflation and the reported India-US trade deal".

According to officials, several Youth Congress workers removed their shirts and shouted slogans, including “PM is compromised”, before security personnel intervened. The protesters were swiftly detained and taken away from the venue to prevent disruption of the high-profile international event attended by government officials, industry leaders and foreign delegates.

See Also: Bill Gates Will Not Deliver Keynote Address at 2026 AI Impact Summit, Writes Gates Foundation

Shouting slogans, some of the party workers were topless and stood in front of an India AI Summit board, clicking pictures and attempting to create a ruckus.

The security personnel deployed there quickly acted and forced them out.

It was not known how the workers gained entry into the venue where thousands of people, including foreigners, were present.

The Youth Congress shared videos of their protest on their X handle.

Police said legal action is being initiated against the demonstrators for violating security norms at the venue. The detained workers were taken to Tilak Marg Police Station for questioning and further proceedings.