India AI Impact Summit recognised as landmark event for Global South

New Delhi, Feb 23 : The 'India AI Impact Summit 2026', held in the national capital last week, is being seen in the foreign media as the most significant artificial intelligence (AI) gatherings ever hosted in the Global South, and is described as the world's biggest AI summit to date.

“This landmark event marked a pivotal shift: it was the first global AI summit of its kind held outside the traditional power centres of the Global North, following predecessors like the UK AI Safety Summit, AI Seoul Summit, and France AI Action Summit,” according to an article in South Africa’s Independent Online (IOL) news portal.

“The summit's core rationale centred on democratising AI and bridging the growing AI divide between the Global North and South. AI resources, talent, infrastructure, and innovation remain heavily concentrated in a handful of wealthy nations and corporations, limiting the development of culturally relevant, linguistically diverse, and socially impactful AI solutions for the majority of the world’s population,” the article by Phapano Phasha observes.

While the Global North advances rapidly in AI adoption, with usage roughly twice that of the Global South, many developing regions lag in infrastructure, skills, data access and compute power.