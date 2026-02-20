Internet Reacts to the Rivalry Between OpenAI and Anthropic as Sam Altman and Dario Amodei Shares Awkward Photo Moment at India AI Summit

The exchange attracted so much discussion and interest because of the well-known rivalry between the two firms, OpenAI and Anthropic. One of them is OpenAI, which is leading the AI market with its rapidly scaling models that can be widely accessed by the public, such as ChatGPT. The other is Anthropic, which has positioned itself as research-focused and safety-driven. It is behind the Claude chatbot and has established itself as a company that gives emphasis to alignment and the cautious deployment of AI systems.

However, the twist in the case is that Amodei previously worked as the Vice President of Research at OpenAI until 2021, after which he left the company with his sister, Daniela Amodei, and several other senior researchers. They cited differences regarding the company's future endeavours as the reason for leaving and then went on to establish Anthropic. Amodei even spoke about the same in a 2023 interview, putting forth his idea when he said, “You needed something in addition to just scaling the models up, which is alignment or safety. You don’t tell the models what their values are just by pouring more compute into them.”

The situation led to the two companies becoming direct competitors in both commercial and research domains, which is often evident to the public eye.

(SY)