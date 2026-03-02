5 Instances Proving Ayatollah Khamenei’s Death Made a Section of Indians Orgasmic

The killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s longest-serving head of state in the Middle East, sent tremors across the globe on 28 February 2026. What followed were protests, rising concerns over geopolitical tensions, and “World War III” trending on social media. The US-Israeli strike achieved what it had perceived as its objective- toppling the Iranian regime. The fall of the Khamenei empire after 36 years echoed across the world.
Several countries reported that massive protests erupted condemning the US-Israeli coordinated strike on Iran. In various Iranian cities, including Tehran, people gathered to raise their voices against the United States and Israel. The Guardian reported that more than 22 people in Pakistan died following pro-Iran demonstrations.
See Also: Trump and Netanyahu Want Regime Change, But Iran’s Regime Was Built for Survival. A Long War is Now Likely
Meanwhile, around 1,000 British Iranians gathered in Manchester in support of the US-Israeli airstrikes against Iran. Following the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, protests also broke out in various states across India, with demonstrators raising slogans against the US and Israel.
On 1 March 2026, various parts of Jammu and Kashmir saw locals gathering to protest and mourn for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. According to The Indian Express, around 15 lakh Shias in Kashmir held gatherings to demonstrate against the US and Israel. Thousands of people were reportedly seen pounding their chests and chanting slogans such as “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.” Protesters reportedly gathered in Lal Chowk, Saida Kadal, Budgam, Bandipora, Anantnag, and Pulwama.
Amid the tensions, the Chief Minister’s Office said in a post addressed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The post read, “The Chief Minister has expressed deep concern over the unfolding developments in Iran, including reports of the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.”
It further added that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has appealed to communities “to remain calm, uphold peace, and avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest.”
Hyderabad, Telangana, also witnessed widespread protests on 1 March 2026. Several men, women, and children assembled in the Old City of Hyderabad wearing black clothes and carrying photographs of Khamenei to mourn his death.
According to a report by ANI, Shia organisations such as Majma-e-Ulama wa Khutaba and Matami Anjuman-o-Grohan held a protest rally in Hyderabad, Telangana. Members of the Shia community gathered across the country to raise their voices against the attack on Iran and the killing of Supreme Leader Khamenei, who had held the position for more than three decades.
Lucknow, the heart of Uttar Pradesh, also witnessed protests following the US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran that led to the assassination of its Supreme Leader, along with other senior Iranian officials. Several people assembled near the Bara Imambara mosque, including men, women, and children. Several women were seen holding photographs of the Supreme Leader and weeping, according to The New Indian Express.
See Also: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Ruled Iran with Defiance and Brutality for 36 years. For Many Iranians, he Will not be Revered
The Shia community has reportedly stated that, amid the heightened tensions, a three-day mourning period will be observed in Lucknow. The General Secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, Maulana Yasoob Abbas, stated that during the mourning period, people will wear black and hoist black flags at their homes.
The Shia community residing in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, organised a mass condolence meeting for Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. PTI reported that the meeting was held at the Ale Mohammad Shia Jama Masjid in the Karond area. Imam Bankar Hussain addressed the gathering and praised Khamenei’s “contribution to Islam,” calling him a martyr.
An effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was burned on Karbala Road near B.K. Dutt Colony, Jor Bagh, New Delhi, in protest against the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a US-Israeli strike in Iran on February 28, 2026. Protesters were also seen carrying an effigy of former US President Donald Trump.
Protests also took place at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, called by the All India Shia Council, where crowds wearing black clothes mourned the death of Supreme Leader Khamenei. The protesters chanted slogans such as “America Murdabad” and “Netanyahu Murdabad.”
Suggested Reading: