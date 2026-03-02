5 Instances Proving Ayatollah Khamenei’s Death Made a Section of Indians Orgasmic

The killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s longest-serving head of state in the Middle East, sent tremors across the globe on 28 February 2026. What followed were protests, rising concerns over geopolitical tensions, and “World War III” trending on social media. The US-Israeli strike achieved what it had perceived as its objective- toppling the Iranian regime. The fall of the Khamenei empire after 36 years echoed across the world.

Several countries reported that massive protests erupted condemning the US-Israeli coordinated strike on Iran. In various Iranian cities, including Tehran, people gathered to raise their voices against the United States and Israel. The Guardian reported that more than 22 people in Pakistan died following pro-Iran demonstrations.

Meanwhile, around 1,000 British Iranians gathered in Manchester in support of the US-Israeli airstrikes against Iran. Following the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, protests also broke out in various states across India, with demonstrators raising slogans against the US and Israel.