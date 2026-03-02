“You Son of a B****, Shame on You, Burn in Hell!”: Journalist Rita Panahi’s Shortest Editorial on Ayatollah Khamenei’s Assassination Rocks Social Media

Panahi’s position on Iran has been reshared by several social media accounts, amassing over 100,000 views. She began the segment by telling viewers that she was about to give the shortest editorial she would ever give. On February 28, 2026, Panahi stated, “This will be the shortest editorial I’ll ever deliver.”

She referred to Khamenei as a dictator and claimed that following his assassination, Iran is close to the dawn of freedom. She said, “All I have to say is that after 47 years of Islamist tyranny, the dictator is dead and Iran is on the verge of being liberated.”

The hosts talked about Rita Panahi’s past in Iran. Panahi replied with surprise that she never thought that this day would arrive. “I did not think this would happen in my lifetime,” said Panahi. She shared that she left the country when she was eight or nine, came to Australia, and has never returned to the country ever since.

She added that if she had returned to the country “last week,” she would have been captured and “died very quickly.” Rita Panahi further praised US President Donald Trump for ordering military action against Iran ahead of the midterm elections.

The killing of Khamenei has left a void regarding who is going to be the next leader of Iran. Amidst the chaos, Iran has appointed its interim Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Arafi. The large-scale US–Israeli operation conducted air and missile strikes and targeted several senior regime members in its attack.

On March 1, 2026, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) released a statement confirming the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, “guided by accurate IDF intelligence while he was in his central leadership compound in the heart of Tehran, where he was together with additional senior officials.”

