The Morbid Romanticism of Arfa Khanum Sherwani on Ayatollah Khamenei’s Death

Global reactions to Khamenei’s death were deeply divided — while some mourned the Iranian Supreme Leader, others celebrated or criticised his legacy.
Arfa Khanum Sherwani’s condolence post and subsequent commentary sparked major online debate.
A public exchange between Sherwani and journalist Zakka Jacob intensified the discourse, highlighting ideological divides over Khamenei’s legacy.
A supreme leader for more than three decades, Ayatollah Khamenei’s 36-year regime in Iran has come to an end after he was assassinated in a coordinated strike by the USA and Israel on 28 February 2026. The aftermath of his death created a significant uproar across the globe.
While some mourned the death of the Shia cleric, others celebrated in silence, and some even burned his photographs with cigarettes. Khamenei’s death was met with rage, relief, and morbid romanticism.
Among the several voices that mourned his death, one said that Ayatollah Khamenei had returned to Allah. “Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilayhi Raji'un…” wrote senior editor at The Wire and journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani in an X post dated March 1, 2026.
The dua is a profound phrase in Islam that translates to, “Indeed, to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return.” The post currently has over 1.4 million views and more than 5,000 comments, with many X users discussing how Iranians and Indians are reacting to Khamenei’s assassination.
One user even shared the latest reaction video of a young Iranian woman whose video of burning a photograph of Khamenei with a cigarette had gone viral. In the latest video, she was seen celebrating the death of the Supreme Leader.
Many users questioned the intent of the post, while one user highlighted the oppression faced by Iranian women. What followed was a series of posts by Sherwani about the uncertain future of Iran after Khamenei’s death. In one post, she reposted a video of an attack on a school in southern Iran. She wrote, “They said they came to ‘liberate’ and ‘empower’ Muslim women. In a town with two elementary schools — one for boys and one for girls — over 80 young girls are now dead.”
Sherwani added that the attack had obliterated an entire generation from the face of the earth. “Almost all young girls are gone now. Is this what liberation looks like?” wrote Sherwani. The exchange of posts also saw several people accusing others of turning a blind eye to the situation.
Zakka Jacob tagged Sherwani’s dua post and indirectly criticised left liberals, taking a dig at her. He wrote, “This is a symptom of the problem with left liberals. She’s mourning the death of one of the most brutal dictators the world has ever seen.”
Jacob’s post was not a one-sided jab. Sherwani replied, writing, “Taking daily instructions from your political bosses and crying about dictatorship in other countries? The irony is embarrassing.” Before questioning the position of Indian leaders on the attack on Iran, she wrote, “ज़िल्लत की ज़िंदगी से बेहतर है इज़्ज़त की मौत” (Death with honour is better than a life of humiliation).
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s regime in Iran has been marked by grave suppression of human rights, especially women’s rights. Under his leadership, women in Iran have suffered immensely — from struggling to secure even basic human rights to being killed during agitations against his regime. Ayatollah Khamenei has been one of the most brutal dictators of not just Iran but of the entire Middle East.
So when journalists like Arfa Khanum Sherwani express deep sorrow and write obituaries for such a ruthless dictator, what does this say about the moral compass of those who claim to champion the cause of human and minority rights? It seems that the pendulum never stops in the middle for such people.
