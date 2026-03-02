The Morbid Romanticism of Arfa Khanum Sherwani on Ayatollah Khamenei’s Death

Sherwani added that the attack had obliterated an entire generation from the face of the earth. “Almost all young girls are gone now. Is this what liberation looks like?” wrote Sherwani. The exchange of posts also saw several people accusing others of turning a blind eye to the situation.

Zakka Jacob tagged Sherwani’s dua post and indirectly criticised left liberals, taking a dig at her. He wrote, “This is a symptom of the problem with left liberals. She’s mourning the death of one of the most brutal dictators the world has ever seen.”

Jacob’s post was not a one-sided jab. Sherwani replied, writing, “Taking daily instructions from your political bosses and crying about dictatorship in other countries? The irony is embarrassing.” Before questioning the position of Indian leaders on the attack on Iran, she wrote, “ज़िल्लत की ज़िंदगी से बेहतर है इज़्ज़त की मौत” (Death with honour is better than a life of humiliation).

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s regime in Iran has been marked by grave suppression of human rights, especially women’s rights. Under his leadership, women in Iran have suffered immensely — from struggling to secure even basic human rights to being killed during agitations against his regime. Ayatollah Khamenei has been one of the most brutal dictators of not just Iran but of the entire Middle East.

So when journalists like Arfa Khanum Sherwani express deep sorrow and write obituaries for such a ruthless dictator, what does this say about the moral compass of those who claim to champion the cause of human and minority rights? It seems that the pendulum never stops in the middle for such people.

