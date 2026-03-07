Media Watch: MIB Directs BARC to Suspend the Release of TRP Data for TV Channels Following Sensational and Speculative Coverage of the Iran–Israel Conflict by "Certain News TV Channels"

Key Points:
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting directed BARC to suspend the release of TRP data for TV channels for four weeks.
The decision aims to curb sensational and speculative coverage of the Iran–Israel conflict by "certain TV news channels".
The decision was taken under Clause 24.2 of the 2014 Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting directed the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to withhold Television Rating Points (TRPs) data for TV channels for the next four weeks. The decision came after reports that several media houses were engaging in extremely sensational coverage of the Iran–Israel conflict. The Centre announced the decision on 6 March 2026, and it will remain in effect until further orders.
The Ministry stated in its directive that it had observed the coverage of “certain news TV channels” and claimed that the reporting style was “displaying unwarranted sensationalism and speculative content.” It further noted that the repercussions of such actions could ultimately create a mood of panic among the general public.
The Ministry also stated that sensationalised reporting of the Iran–Israeli conflict could cause panic among those “having friends and family in the affected areas or residing in the affected areas.”
As a move to further curb the spread of speculative content, the Centre has directed BARC, the TRP rating agency, to temporarily suspend the release of viewership data. The Indian government invoked Clause 24.2 of the 2014 Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in the public interest to discourage sensational coverage of the ongoing West Asia conflict.
As per Clause 24.2 of the policy guidelines, BARC is obliged to follow any orders, rules, or directions issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
What is BARC?
BARC was established in 2010 with the aim of calculating viewership analytics for numerous TV channels. It is headquartered in Mumbai and was founded by organisations and stakeholders such as the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), and the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA).
According to the official website of BARC, the TV audience measurement system is a joint industry body and the largest measurement company in the world.
TRPs are a tool used to analyse and calculate the percentage of a target audience that is reached through a medium like television.
Amid the ongoing Iran–Israel conflict, which resulted in the killing of Iran’s longest-serving Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the coverage of the conflict has not only dominated the Indian media but also media outlets across the world. According to a report by Media India Education, nearly 1,200 students are currently stranded in Iran.
Several reports have emerged of misinformation being broadcast by media channels. A clip is circulating online of Aaj Tak anchor Anjana Om Kashyap, who said that American hostages had been taken at the US embassy in Iran. The anchor was later corrected by a panellist, who pointed out that there have been no US embassies in Iran since the 1979 Iranian Revolution. Following the blunder, Kashyap clarified the statement and asked for the ticker to be removed immediately.
