Media Watch: MIB Directs BARC to Suspend the Release of TRP Data for TV Channels Following Sensational and Speculative Coverage of the Iran–Israel Conflict by "Certain News TV Channels"

As per Clause 24.2 of the policy guidelines, BARC is obliged to follow any orders, rules, or directions issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

What is BARC?

BARC was established in 2010 with the aim of calculating viewership analytics for numerous TV channels. It is headquartered in Mumbai and was founded by organisations and stakeholders such as the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), and the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA).

According to the official website of BARC, the TV audience measurement system is a joint industry body and the largest measurement company in the world.

TRPs are a tool used to analyse and calculate the percentage of a target audience that is reached through a medium like television.

Amid the ongoing Iran–Israel conflict, which resulted in the killing of Iran’s longest-serving Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the coverage of the conflict has not only dominated the Indian media but also media outlets across the world. According to a report by Media India Education, nearly 1,200 students are currently stranded in Iran.